State allows local miners to import dynamites

By Staff Reporter

Local Miners in Arusha and Manyara regions have been given green light by the state to import dynamites as long as they have the right infrastructure to safely store the explosives at their quarries in Mirerani.

The Northern Zone’s Mining Commissioner, Mr Adam Rashid has issued the directive in Arusha allowing miners to order dynamites from South Africa. They should however have licences and permits first. Currently there is shortage of explosives in the mining area. . .......Read more