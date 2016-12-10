 



Weekly Newspaper

wwww. arushatimes.co.tz

 issn 0856 - 9135
Issue No. 0933
December 10 - 16, 2016


JKUAT is East and Central Africa’s
host of Pan African University Institute
of Basic Sciences, Technology and
Innovation (PAUSTI)The JKUAT ARUSHA CENTRE is located at SUMMIT CENTRE
3rd Floor, Opposite Kilombero Bus Stand, Arusha City. The Centre is registered
with the Tanzania Commission for
Universities. Jomo Kenyatta University
of Agriculture and Technology
(JKUAT) is one of the leading
Kenyan Public Universities
known for training professionals
in a wide variety of disciplines.
The University is inviting Applications
for the following Courses, beginning
on 9TH JANUARY 2017 at its Arusha Centre...Click for more info
******************************


Prime Minister, Mr. Kassim Majaliwa in jovial mood as he meets regional leaders at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium where he addresed the public last week.
(Photo by Filbert Rweyemamu).

 






 


LESS SHILLINGS MORE VALUE
*****************************************

 


''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''

Tanzania Business Director

'''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''''

Front Page 1

 

Premier urges authorities to support local investors
The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has instructed local authorities implementing water projects to purchase water pipes made in the country in order  to support local investors.
Mr Majaliwa issued the directive in Arusha recently when he inaugurated the multi-billion-dollar Lodhia Plastic Industry. He underscored the need for cities, municipalities and districts councils to procure the locally produced plastic pipes instead of finding other sources. .. . ...........Read more




 
Front Page 2



State allows local miners to import dynamites
By Staff Reporter
Local Miners in Arusha and Manyara regions have been given green light by the state to import dynamites as long as they have the right infrastructure to safely store the explosives at their quarries in Mirerani.
The Northern Zone’s Mining Commissioner, Mr Adam Rashid has issued the directive in Arusha allowing  miners to order dynamites from South Africa. They should however  have  licences and permits first. Currently there is shortage of explosives in the mining area.   . .......Read more

Front Page 3

Govt insists no to vernacular broadcasts
The government has not changed its position on conditions for broadcasting stations licensed to operate in the country. 
Among these is a requirement for them relay their programmes in either Kiswahili or English and not short of that,  a senior official of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Eng. Annete Matindi stressed in Arusha recently. . .. ........Read more

_________________________________________________


One World Safaris Tours

/Home/
/Local News / Sports / Society/
/Meditation / Off topic / Street talk / Verses / Events in Pictures
Copyright © 2001 -  2006  Arusha Times.  E-mail: arushatimes@habari.co.tz
Webdesigner: Grace Balende Tungaraza